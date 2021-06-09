Coronavirus | T.N. leads with 17,321 cases, followed by Kerala, Maharashtra on June 9, 2021

India recorded 91,720 new COVID-19 infections and 6,113 deaths on Wednesday

India recorded 91,720 new COVID-19 cases and 6,113 deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,91,79,962 cases and 3,59,670 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 17,321 infections, followed by Kerala (16,204) and Maharashtra (10,989). Bihar recorded 3,971 deaths followed by Maharashtra (661) and Tamil Nadu (405).

As many as 3,951 backlog fatalities were added to Bihar’s tally on Wednesday. Maharashtra’s fatalities also include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 19.85 lakh samples were tested in the country on Tuesday (the results for which were made available on Wednesday).

About 27.76 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Wednesday, which is nearly 5.88 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 3.78 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 28.33 lakh on June 8, which is more than the 24.42 lakh recorded a week before (June 1).

3.4% fully vaccinated

About 20.6% of adults in India, 41.1% of those aged above 45 and 45.1% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine till 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday. While 14.2% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.4% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

Among countries with comparable economies to that of India, the share of people who are fully vaccinated in Brazil, Russia and South Africa is 11.05%, 9.26% and 0.81% respectively. Among neighbouring countries, about 2.56% of Bangladesh’s population is fully vaccinated while the figure for Pakistan and Sri Lanka stood at 1.05% and 1.65% respectively.