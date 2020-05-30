National

Coronavirus | Three more test positive in Manipur

Total number of cases reach 58.

With three more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the total number of cases in Manipur has gone up to 58. According to officials, 53 are active cases. Five persons have been discharged.

Officials said 25 patients were being treated in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, while 28 were admitted to the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Meanwhile, there have been complaints from inmates on improper maintenance of quarantine centres. People claimed that there were not enough toilets and bathrooms. Some returnees by air refused to enter the quarantine centre near the Imphal airport. Some passengers said the rooms were dirty.

