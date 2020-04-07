Coronavirus | Three more test positive in Kashmir

Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Monday taking the toll to 109. The authorities have sealed a colony in Srinagar for being a virus hotspot.

“Three new positive cases were detected from the Kashmir division. Of the 109 positive cases, 103 are positive,” a spokesman said.

Around 35,243 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance.

Dr. A.G. Ahanger, Director of the Sher-i-Kashmir Medical Sciences hospital, said 238 of the 283 suspected patients admitted in the hospital were discharged. He said “24 positive patients are under treatment and are all recovering well”.

The administration declared Srinagar’s Chattabal as containment zone and sealed it after several positive cases were reported from the area.

“The sealing is aimed at preventing the spread and to enable smooth conduct of survey to determine the extent of spread,” district Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

“A plan has been formulated for ensuring smooth supplies of essential commodities and services in the area. Medical teams will also move under strict supervision,” he said.