Coronavirus | The COVID-19 pandemic is China’s biggest crisis since Tiananmen, says Richard McGregor

China’s response to COVID-19 has shown both the weaknesses and strengths of its system, says Richard McGregor, Senior Fellow at the Lowy Institute and author of The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers. The Party is fighting battles on many fronts, facing political and economic challenges at home as well as an unfavourable geopolitical environment, he said.

Is the pandemic the Party’s biggest challenge since Tiananmen and 1989?

Every challenge looks like the biggest crisis, but I would say the answer is yes. The global financial crisis in 2008 was a big challenge. They got through that through a massive stimulus programme. This time is a little bit different. We've not only got what is going to be an extended economic downturn, plus a global political fight over the origins of the virus, and responsibility and accountability for it. They are fighting on a number of fronts.

China’s recovery has been portrayed at home as a vindication of its political system. Has this narrative been successful?

Can you imagine even a month ago that China would be heralding its handling of this crisis as a vindication for their system? We should say, of course, that in some respects, that sort of propaganda is as much directed internally as it is externally. But I think this really shows the deep weaknesses and also some of the strengths of their system.

There was certainly a cover up at some levels. There was a bureaucratic mess, fighting between the localities and the centre. In other words, a lack of openness, lack of transparency, endemic bureaucratic problems, and a fear of offending and reporting to the centre. Once China started to take it seriously, we did see a quite remarkable demonstration of the power of the party-state, when you think what they managed to do in a short period of time. I don't believe every Chinese figure to the tee, but there’s no doubt that we’ve got rapidly declining infections and large parts of the country getting back to normal. We saw the good side and the bad side of the system.

We had an unusual essay by former property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang openly criticising President Xi and the centralization of power. Does it reflect a broader sentiment?

I think it certainly does reflect the broader sentiment among some of the Chinese elite. It reflected many of the concerns of a lot of people in China, the technocrats and the like. Mr. Ren is an interesting character. I've met him and interviewed him many years ago. He has always been outspoken. It's interesting, he certainly got into trouble, but not as much trouble as you might have thought.

Will China emerge from this stronger or in a worse-off position globally?

It’s really hard to say. In many Western countries, China is going to be in a worse off position. The U.S.-China relationship continues to break down at a rapid pace. China's relations with a lot of European countries — France, Germany, Britain — has been strained by this. It's also going to depend on what happens in the U.S. with Trump in the [presidential] election, and whether the U.S. economy and political system can right itself. That's another unknown. It’s also going to depend on countries surrounding China immediately, like Japan, South Korea, and of course, India.

But without some sort of open accounting of what happened in Wuhan, which China is resisting, it’s hard to see how they come out of this with their reputation enhanced.

Chinese scholar Wang Jisi recently said China-U.S. decoupling is now irreversible. Would you agree?

I'm not so sure. Political decoupling might be; economic decoupling or trade decoupling is another matter because the two countries and global systems generally are so enmeshed. It's very difficult to unwind them. There’s going to be a lot of countries hedging their bets with China. But you know, China's logistical strengths, its industrial clusters, its ports, its railways, in other words, the ability to trade and do business, are immensely powerful. So I'm a bit cautious to overstate that at the moment.

India has amended FDI policy to tighten scrutiny of Chinese investments. Is this broader backlash temporary or long-lasting?

I think it's more long-lasting. A week or so before India did that, Australia did something similar but without mentioning China by name. There's little doubt that the climate for China investing in the U.S. is not going to get better soon. Europe in recent years has gradually been trying to put up more regulatory barriers. The boom in outward Chinese FDI, which we saw in 2015-16 — that’s over for the moment. It might not matter as much to China as it did a few years ago because China itself is advanced far along up the industrial chain. But yes, I think this is now a permanent feature of the landscape.