Coronavirus | Testing level, cases in A.P. ahead of other States

HYDERABAD

22 September 2020 23:14 IST

State adds over 7,500 cases; over 2,100 test positive in Telangana; Kerala has 4,125 new cases; no dent in Bengaluru curve

Telangana’s testing level for COVID-19 on Monday stood at 53,960 samples, and the State reported 2,166 more positive cases. The death toll touched 1,052, with 10 more fatalities.

Around 300 fresh cases continued to be detected in Greater Hyderabad per day. Apart from the capital, the new cases included 166 from Rangareddy, 147 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 127 from Karimnagar, 113 from Nalgonda, 95 from Warangal Urban, 90 each from Mahabubabad and Nizamabad.

Of the total cases in Telangana, 29,649 were active, the Health department said.

Advertising

Advertising

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,553 new coronavirus infections and 51 deaths on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.

Testing covered 68,829 samples with a positivity rate of 10.97% , while the overall positivity rate for 52.29 lakh samples tested till date stood at 12.22%.

The tests per million ratio stood at 97,931, while the confirmed cases per million was put at 11,972.

East Godavari was the only district with over 1,000 new infections. It reported 1,166 new cases and four deaths.

The daily infection count and toll were as follows: West Godavari (989 cases and three deaths), Chittoor (902 and 8), Prakasam (672 and 5), Guntur (606 and 3), Kadapa (589 and 3), Nellore (556 and 3), Visakhpatnam (410 and 6), Vizianagaram (391 and 0), Srikakulam (347 and 1), Krishna (344 and 5), Anantapur (309 and 6) and Kurnool (272 and 4).

Cases in Guntur crossed the 50,000-mark and in Kadapa, the 40,000-mark.

Kerala reported 4,125 new cases on Tuesday. The State tested 38,574 samples, indicating a test positivity rate of 10.6%.

The number of patients being treated in the State’s hospitals stood at 40,382.

The death toll rose by 19 on Tuesday to touch 572. These were deaths recorded between August 25 and September 21. Of the 19 COVID-19 deaths, 11 were in Thiruvananthapuram, two each in Kollam and Malappuram and one each in Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Kannur. Except for 155 cases with a history of travel either outside Kerala or abroad, 3,970 of the 4,125 new cases reported on Tuesday were locally acquired infections. In 412 cases, authorities were unable to trace the sourceand infections were reported in 87 healthcare workers .

Bengaluru Urban district breached the two lakh mark on Tuesday with 3,082 new cases. With a total of 2,00,728 positive cases, Bengaluru became the third city after Pune and Delhi recording over two lakh cases.

With 26 new deaths on Tuesday, the toll in the district rose to 2,715, nearly 33% of the State total.

New cases in Karnataka as a whole reduced marginally on Tuesday at 6,974. There were 83 new deaths.

In all, 55,707 tests were conducted. This included 15,18,386 rapid antigen tests.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)