Coronavirus | Test, track and treat, Home Ministry advises States

No inter-State travel curbs; local officials can impose checks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday, asking the States to strictly enforce the “test, track and treat” protocol.

The “guidelines for effective control of COVID-19” issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, will be effective from April 1 to 30.

MHA asserted that local authorities could impose restrictions at district, sub-district and city or ward level, to contain the pandemic.

“There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements,” it said.

MHA said the proportion of RT-PCR tests among the total number of tests to detect COVID-19 should be up to 70%.

The Ministry said the main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of COVID-19, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about five months.

“Keeping in view a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, which is being witnessed in some parts of the country, the guidelines mandate the State/ UT Governments to strictly enforce the test-track-treat protocol in all parts of the country; ensure observance of COVID appropriate behaviour by everyone,” MHA said.

The Ministry directed that the new positive cases detected due to intensive testing should be isolated and quarantined at the earliest.

It said that containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities, at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the Union Health Ministry.

The list of containment zones should be uploaded on government websites, it said.

“The district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed” and States shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned.

The Ministry said States may consider administrative actions including imposition of fines to enforce “wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing”.

MHA said all activities have been permitted outside containment zones and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been prescribed for various activities which include movement by passenger trains, air travek, metro trains, schools, educational institutions, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, yoga centres and gymnasiums, exhibitions, assemblies and congregations.

The earlier guidelines issued on February 27 are applicable till March 31.