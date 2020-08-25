Coronavirus | Telangana cases touch a new high at 2,579

State ramps up testing to over 50,000 a day; Karnataka records a spike of 148 deaths & A.P. 92; Kerala case count up by 2,375

Telangana’s new COVID-19 cases and tests were the highest on Monday, as 2,579 tested positive and 52,933 tests were conducted.

Tuesday’s addition to Kerala’s COVID-19 positive case count stood at 2,375, pushing up the State’s total to 61,879.

The number of people under treatment in hospitals was 21,232. The Health department said 181 patients were in ICUs, 55 of them on ventilator support.

With 10 more deaths confirmed by the department, the toll stood at 244. Two deaths each were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha and Malappuram while one death each was reported in Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 2,196 out of 2,375 were locally acquired infections. This included 49 health workers; cases without a recognised source of infection stood at 174. On Tuesday, Malappuram again edged past Thiruvananthapuram, which had been reporting 400-500 cases daily, with 454 cases.

Thiruvananthapuram had 391 cases. Kozhikode had 260, Thrissur 227, Alapuzha 170, Ernakulam 163, Palakkad 152, Kannur 150, Kasaragod 99, Pathanamthitta 93, Kollam 87, Kottayam 86, Wayanad 37 and Idukki 6 cases. The State tested 34,344 samples in a day.

Andhra Pradesh reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths and 9,927 infections on Tuesday. The toll was up at 3,460 and the case tally was 3,71,639.

In the past day, 64,351 samples were tested. The positivity rate of tests was 11.07%. So far, 6.29% of the State population of 5.34 crore was tested and 0.70% were found to be infected.

Chittoor district reported 16 deaths, Anantapur 11, Prakasam 10 and Kadapa 10. East Godavari and West Godavari recorded eight deaths each, Nellore, Guntur, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam six each deaths, Krishna four deaths and Vizianagaram one death.

East Godavari had 1,353 cases, Chittoor (967), Nellore (949) and Guntur (917). West Godavari reported 853 cases, Visakhapatnam 846, Kurnool 781, Prakasam 705, Vizianagaram 667, Srikakulam 552, Kadapa 521, Anantapur 494 and Krishna 322.

In Telangana, data released on Tuesday said that till August 21, the highest testing level was 25,000 in a day. Among new cases on Monday, 295 were from Greater Hyderabad. The rest included 186 from Rangareddy, 161 from Khammam, 142 from Nizamabad, 143 from Warangal Urban, 129 from Nalgonda, 116 from Karimnagar, 106 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 104 from Mancherial, and 98 from Jagtiyal. Nine more COVID-19 patients died.

In Karnataka, 148 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest in a day, and the toll was 4,958. Also, 8,161 cases were reported. In Bengaluru Urban, 2,294 people tested positive on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)