17 September 2020
Coronavirus | Targeting to bring down mortality rate to less than 1%: Health Minister
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said India’s COVID-19 mortality rate at 1.64% is lowest in the world and the government is targeting to bring it down to less than 1%.
Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he said India’s recovery rate of 78-79% is one of the highest in the world.
He said though total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20%.
Deaths in India due to coronavirus pandemic are less than many nations in Europe, he said, adding the government was determined to cross the US in testing rate as well.
