Coronavirus | Surge in COVID-19 cases in Bengal despite strict lockdown in 434 containment zones

West Bengal recorded yet another highest single-day spike on Sunday with 1,560 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 30,013. The active cases have crossed 10,000 and stand at 10,500.

The number of fatalities has increased to 932 with 26 deaths in the past 24 hours — 13 were from Kolkata alone. Four persons died in the South 24 Parganas, three in the North 24 Parganas and two in Howrah and Paschim Medinipur district. One person each died in Murshidabad and Darjeeling districts. The discharge rate has further slumped to 61.90%.

The Health department has issued an advisory for the management of the patients over the past two days. It called for an adequate number of healthcare staff, including nursing staff, to care for patients and the display of diagnostic and treatment protocols in wards and ICUs.

The spurt is seen when the State government has enforced a strict lockdown in over 434 containment zones of West Bengal since July 9.

Parents of an 18-year-old boy, who died at the Calcutta Medical College, have registered a police complaint. The family, residents of Belghoria, said a local nursing home and state-run facility in the North 24 Parganas did not provide any medical help to the boy. A civic volunteer, who was posted in East Traffic Guard of Kolkata police, was also among those who succumbed to the viral infection.