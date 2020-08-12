Coronavirus | Supreme Court to hear plea on ‘mismanagement’ by Centre

Six ex-bureaucrats have sought a Commission of Inquiry.

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a writ petition filed by six former bureaucrats, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking a Commission of Inquiry to be set up into the “gross mismanagement” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the government.

Also read | Scandalising as contempt

The petition has already been listed for hearing before a Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao on August 14.

The petition contends that mismanagement occurred at multiple levels, from not stocking enough protective and medical equipment to combat the health crisis to lack of early checking of incoming international passengers to the handling the exodus of migrant workers during the lockdown.

‘Devastating effect’

The extensive lockdown, which was imposed overnight, had a “devastating effect” on the jobs of ordinary people and violated their fundamental right to live with dignity by earning their livelihood. The lockdown has had a crippling effect on the economy.

Also read: Prashant Bhushan says ‘defective contempt petition’ ‘unilaterally’ listed by SC official

The plea said about six crore people between the age of 20 and 39 years lost their jobs in April itself. The lives of 40 million migrant workers were abruptly disrupted by the national lockdown. Many died in the efforts to reach home, walking for thousands of miles due to lack of public transport.

Lockdown displaces lakhs of migrants

The petition filed by the former bureaucrats, who include M.G. Devasahayam and Amit Bhaduri, said the Centre’s response to the pandemic and its “deleterious impact” on the lives and livelihoods of the citizens was a “definite matter of public importance and warrants appointment of an Inquiry Commission.”

It alleged the nationwide lockdown, which was announced on March 24, was “arbitrary, irrational and without due consultation with experts or State governments.”

Also read | The chilling effect of criminal contempt

“In spite of being the harshest and most restrictive lockdown in the world, it has failed to arrest the spread of the disease,” the plea said.

The bureaucrats contended that the government failed to draw up a national plan and guidelines for providing minimum standards of relief to vulnerable sections of the society under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. There was delay in ensuring adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for safety of healthcare workers during the pandemic. The Centre failed to undertake effective measures for containing the transmission of virus even after being notified about it by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in early January this year.