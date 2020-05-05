National

Coronavirus | Supreme Court rejects plea to quash cases against lockdown violators

There cannot be a super government, the Supreme Court remarked on a petition. File

There cannot be a super government, the Supreme Court remarked on a petition. File   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

SC rejects petition filed by a former DGP of Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a former Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to quash FIRs registered against ordinary citizens for violating the COVID-19 lockdown.

“There cannot be a super government. Everyone is going through difficult times,” a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan remarked orally while rejecting the plea.

Vikram Singh, the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, had cited data collected by a think-tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) — of which he is the chairman — to show that 848 FIRs were filed between March 23 and April 13 under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant) in 50 police stations in Delhi alone.

The petition cited the Uttar Pradesh government website to say that 15,378 FIRs were registered in Uttar Pradesh against 48,503 persons under Section 188 IPC. Mr. Singh had argued that there were several judgments of the Supreme Court itself that FIRs cannot be registered under Section 188 IPC.

“Police action on an individual who is perhaps suffering from distress and lack of information as a result of the circumstances has ramifications which can extend beyond the coronavirus lockdown, and cannot be good for a constitutional democracy,” the petition had said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 10:27:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-supreme-court-rejects-plea-to-quash-cases-against-lockdown-violators/article31512423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY