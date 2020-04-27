Coronavirus | Stop using 2 Chinese firms’ rapid test kits, ICMR tells States

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday noted that the States have been advised to stop using rapid antibody test kits procured from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics of China after it found wide variation in their sensitivity despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose.

“Several States have procured rapid antibody test kits and on their demand, ICMR has also provided these kits with clear instructions that they are to be used only for surveillance purpose. Later some States raised issues regarding their performance during the testing exercise that they have undertaken,’’ said an ICMR release.

The ICMR, thereafter, evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics in field conditions and the results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes. The release said, “States have now been told to not use these kits and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.’’

The single page note issued by the ICMR said the RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test was the best use for diagnosis of COVID -19. It detected the virus early and was the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual, it added.