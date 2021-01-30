Coronavirus | States/UTs must increase percentage of vaccine coverage: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

30 January 2021 21:41 IST

Sufficient quantities available and technical glitches resolved, says official

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday reviewed the status of COVID-19 vaccination with officials of States/UTs through a video conference. He said while some States and UTs have more than 50% coverage, “all are advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter”.

The Health Secretary pointed that the vaccine is available in sufficient quantities and technical glitches on CoWIN have now been resolved. “The States/UTs have been advised to ensure that regular review meetings of the State, district and block task force were held to assess the emerging challenges, understand the ground issues and promptly address them,’’ said the Ministry.

It said the State Health Secretaries have also been asked to analyse the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take steps to increase them.

“The States/UTs have been asked to organise multiple simultaneous vaccination sessions/day in the health facility wherever possible. They have been asked to take steps to ensure that the vaccination certificates are issued to all beneficiaries before they leave the session.’’

Data released by the Ministry said the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated stands at 37,06,157 as per the provisional report. While 68,830 sessions have been held so far, 5,143 sessions were held till 7 p.m. on Saturday. While 2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday, 71 AEFIs have been reported on the fifteenth day of the drive.