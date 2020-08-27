Coronavirus | States urged to proactively limit COVID transmission

Of the total deaths in the country in the last two weeks, 89% were reported from 10 States/UT, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said at a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries on Thursday.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have been advised to proactively take steps to reduce case fatality to less than 1% across all districts, focus on effective containment, contact tracing and surveillance, and ensure that all close contacts are traced and tested within 72 hours in at least in 80 % of new positive cases.

States/UTs have also been asked to ensure a minimum of 140 tests per million population per day in all districts, while targeting a positivity/confirmation rate of <5%.