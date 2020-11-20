Coronavirus | States, Union Territories urged to increase testing levels

NEW DELHI

20 November 2020 16:40 IST

To track undetected, missed out patients

The Union Health Ministry has advised the States and Union Territories (UT) to increase the COVID-19 testing levels to track the undetected and missed out patients, even as Bihar (1.81%), Uttar Pradesh (2.95%), Jharkhand (2.99%) and Gujarat (3.09%) are among the top 20 States/UTs to have COVID-19 positivity rate less than the current national average of 6.95%.

In a direction on Friday, the Ministry urged the States and UTs to adopt aggressive and widespread testing to ensure prompt COVID-19 identification of effective tracing, containment and subsequent treatment.

Data released by the Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 45,882 persons were found to be infected with the virus. Ten States/UTs accounted for 78.2% of the total active caseload, with Maharashtra leading the tally with 18.19% of the share.

Recoveries

The country registered 44,807 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 84,28,409. “The recovery rate has improved to 93.60% on Friday and the gap between recovered cases and active cases stands at 79,84,615. 78.02% of the new recovered cases is contributed by ten States/UTs. With 6,860 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries followed by Delhi with 6,685 daily recoveries, Maharashtra reported 5,860 new recoveries,’’ the Ministry release said.

Also 10 States/UTs have contributed 77.20% of the new cases. Delhi reported 7,546 cases in the last 24 hours, Kerala 5,722 and Maharashtra 5,535 daily cases. 81.85% of the 584 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. 26.32% of the new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (154). Delhi saw a fatality count of 93, while West Bengal reported 53 deaths.

The country had tested a total of 12,95,91,786 samples, as on date. More than 10 lakh tests (10,83,397) were conducted in the past 24 hours.

e-Sanjeevani service

The Ministry’s data said that national telemedicine initiative e-Sanjeevani completed eight lakh consultations on Friday. “This is fast emerging as a sought after and popular means of seeking healthcare, especially during the COVID-19 times in order to avoid physical contact while still benefiting by quality services. Over 11,000 patients are seeking health services on a daily basis in 27 States/UTs. eSanjeevani is also facilitating some States as a model that can serve patients throughout the year, especially in the far flung and remote areas,’’ said the Ministry.

The top 10 States that had registered highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (2,59,904), Uttar Pradesh (2,19,715), Kerala (58,000), Himachal Pradesh (46,647), Madhya Pradesh (43,045), Gujarat (41,765), Andhra Pradesh (35,217), Uttarakhand (26,819), Karnataka (23,008), Maharashtra (9,741).