Coronavirus | States told to ramp up vaccination

NEW DELHI

09 March 2021 23:06 IST

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P.K. Misra on Tuesday chaired a high level review meeting by video conference on Tuesday to review the status and progress of COVID vaccination across States and UTs.He has directed States/UTs to expand the capacity of vaccine administration by operationalising as many health facilities as possible as vaccination centres

He also noted that administrations should ensure equitable and easy access to all.

According to a release issued by the Health Ministry Dr. Misra noted that beneficiaries should have convenient registration and this should be done by maximizing available slots on Co-WIN with all vaccination centrespublishing sessions for upto 4 weeks ahead.

“Also important is optimizing centre-level planning with appropriate provisions made for crowd management, drinking waterand other conveniences for citizens and ensuring real-time authentication and certification as much as possible for convenience of the citizen as well as a check against misuse,” he added.