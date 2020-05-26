National

Coronavirus | Srinagar hospital’s principal flags police harassment

A cardiologist had alleged that he was detained, abused and hit in the belly with a baton

Two days after a senior cardiologist on duty was allegedly beaten and detained by the J&K police personnel, the principal of the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, on Monday sought action to end the increasing incidents of harassment of frontline workers, especially doctors, in Kashmir.

“The behaviour of the police has been deplorable to say the least. We, as frontline workers, have been working day in and day out risking our lives and our families’ only to be harassed. We have raised the issue with the authorities concerned and hope for swift action,” said GMC principal Samia Rashid.

The GMC, Srinagar, is at the forefront of the efforts to combat the coronavirus, as its three main associated hospitals are dealing with COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Syed Maqbool, a cardiologist, had alleged that he was forced to “spend a whole day inside the Zadibal police station while he was on call” on May 23.

“Despite producing my identity card and the duty roaster, I was abused and hit in the belly with a baton. A Station House Officer dragged me to the police station and my phone was snatched. When I informed them that I was on a call, the officer replied “let the patients and hospital go to hell.” It was around 6 p.m. that my brother came to the police station and signed my release papers. My vehicle is still lying in the police station,” said Dr. Maqbool.

“Such incidents are condemnable, said Dr. Amir Ahmad, a spokesman of the Resident Doctors Association, GMC. “It dents our morale, at a time when we are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has instructed a senior officer to submit a factual report. “We shall conduct an impartial enquiry and take due action,” IGP Kumar said.

