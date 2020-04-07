Coronavirus | Special session of the U.N. Security Council likely on April 9

India is gearing for diplomatic activities as the U.N. Security Council appears set for a special session over the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources here indicated that South Block is tracking reports that a special closed session of the UNSC is to be held as early as on April 9 when all 15 members of the highest U.N. body are likely to discuss the situation on the intensifying crisis that has disrupted life and economy in India as well.

The session will draw statements from all the member-countries with interested non-members participating as observers. A meeting of the UNSC had been talked about since the beginning of the pandemic in China in December 2019, but the process seems to have taken off with the arrival of the Dominican Republic as the president of the body. Veteran diplomat of the country Jose Singer said on taking charge the UNSC is ‘engaged’ regarding the pandemic. The meeting though closed is not “closed door” and there is a possibility that it could be globally webcast if all members agree.

Though other regional and global bodies like G20 have convened urgent virtual summits, the Security Council’s inability to meet raised concern in world capitals in recent weeks.

Several of its 10 elected members demanded a special session on the pandemic caused by the novel coronnavirus during the previous presidency which was with China.

The COVID-19 crisis has gripped almost all the U.N. member-countries barring a few with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom being one of the most high profile names to be affected by the viral infection. India’s former envoy to U.N. Chinmaya Gharekhan said COVID-19 is a truly global crisis that the SC must discuss.

“It makes sense to have a meeting of the UNSC as the pandemic is threatening global peace and economy. Apart from the health aspect, the economic disruption will require global cooperation among all member-nations of the UNSC and the UN General Assembly. This is a time for cooperation and the meeting should not be seen as an occasion to corner any member of the UNSC,” said Mr. Gharekhan urging for consensus.

The meeting could lead to two kinds of outcome statements, said the veteran diplomat. The President of the SC could read out an outcome statement or a consensus document could be released on the issue after the meeting representing all sides of the discussion.