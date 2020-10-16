Coronavirus | Southern States see a spurt in fresh cases

Karnataka records 8,477 cases and 85 deaths, followed by Kerala with 7,789 infections

Southern States registered a spurt in COVID-19 cases and fatalities on Thursday. Kerala recorded 7,789 new cases while Andhra Pradesh saw 4,038 infections and 38 deaths. Telangana reported 1,432 cases and eight fatalities and Karnataka recorded 8,477 cases and 85 deaths.

Kerala registered 7,789 cases on Thursday when 50,154 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative case burden to 3,17,929 cases.

The test positivity rate is still around 15.5%, indicating that disease transmission continues to be on a high.

The State also recorded 7,082 recoveries on the day.

The toll went up to 1,089, with 23 more deaths, which occurred in the past few weeks, being added on to the official list of COVID deaths. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 18 deaths, Kozhikode has two while Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur reported one death each.

Tally mounts

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,038 infections, taking the tally to 7,71,503. The fatalities increased to 6,357 with 38 more deaths.

Also, 5,622 patients have recovered and the total number of recoveries increased to 7,25,099. The recovery rate was at 9.399% and the death rate 0.82%. As many as 40,047 patients are undergoing treatment and they account for only 5.19% of the total infected persons reported so far.

Hyderabad tops

Telangana recorded 1,432 cases, taking the total to 2,17,670. While 38,895 people were examined, results of 884 were awaited. Eight more patients died, taking the toll to 1,249.

The new cases include 244 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 115 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 99 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 91 from Khammam, 88 from Rangareddy, 74 from Karimnagar.

8,841 discharged

Karnataka reported 8,477 cases, taking the total to 7,43,848. With 85 deaths, the toll rose to 10,283. This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths.

As many as 8,841 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,20,008. Of the remaining 1,13,538 active cases, 939 patients are being monitored in intensive care units.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)