Coronavirus | South sees spurt in number of cases, fatalities

01 June 2020 23:15 IST

Six die in Telangana; two in Andhra Pradesh; 57 test positive in Kerala

There was a spurt in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the South in the past 24 hours, with Andhra Pradesh reporting two deaths and 105 fresh cases on Monday. In Kerala, 57 tested positive, while Telangana saw 94 new cases and the death of six patients. In Karnataka, 187 fresh cases and one death were reported on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed two more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 64. Both deaths were reported in Kurnool district. The State reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 10,567 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and with the new numbers, the tally has gone up to 3,676. At present, there are 1,246 active cases.

Of the 105 fresh cases, 76 are of locals while 28 are migrant workers and one is of a foreign returnee.

‘Imported’ cases

Meanwhile, Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continued to rise in steady spurts as another 57 tested positive on Monday.

While 55 out of this 57 are “imported” cases of infection, and were detected in people who had either returned from abroad or in persons who had returned to Kerala from the rest of the country, one health care worker in Palakkad and yet another employee of Air India were reported to be positive. The total number of cases in the Air India cluster thus becomes 10.

The State also reported the recovery of 18 persons from the disease.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 210 Keralites had so far died abroad due to COVID-19 and that on Monday alone, nine persons had lost their lives to the disease

A day after reporting the biggest spike on a single day with 299 positive cases, 187 new cases and one death have been reported in Karnataka on Monday. Among the new cases, 117 are inter-State travellers.

A 90-year-old resident of Bengaluru, who was admitted on April 24 and shifted to the ICU on May 22 due to oxygen desaturation, developed sepsis and multi-organ failure. He died late on Sunday night.

While Raichur had reported the highest number on Sunday with 83 cases, Udupi had the most number of cases on Monday, with 73 cases, 33 of whom were returnees from Maharashtra.

This was followed by Bengaluru Urban that saw the second highest number 28 new cases, including three policemen. Of the new cases in Bengaluru, 22 are returnees from Maharashtra.

Tally rises

The total number of cases in Telangana touched 2,792 as 94 more tested positive for the virus on Monday. Six patients died, taking the toll to 88. One among the six who died is a three-month-old baby girl. However, none of the migrants or foreign deportees who reached the State tested positive.

(With inputs from Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana Bureaus)