Coronavirus | ‘Social vaccine’ is need of the hour, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said India is in a much better place than the rest of the world in the fight against COVID-19, but there is “no time for complacency”.

He added that “social vaccine”— strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and using mask/face covers — is the need of the hour.

Speaking after the 16th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers, Mr. Vardhan said as India enters into the Unlock1.0 phase where restrictions have been eased and curbs lifted, “we need to be more disciplined in our COVID appropriate behaviour”.

India added 8,827 fresh cases and 246 deaths. The overall tally stood at 2,74,744, including 1,33,021 active cases, while the toll rose to 7,717. According to the ICMR, 1,41,682 samples were tested on Tuesday, up from the 1,08,048 tested the previous day. Delhi numbers were not available at the time of going to print.

The Minister said more than 12.55 crore people in the country have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app so far.

“GoM was also apprised about the growing medical infrastructure in the country and was informed that as of June 9, 2020, the COVID related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 958 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,67,883 isolation beds, 21,614 ICU beds and 73,469 oxygen supported beds,” noted a release issued by the Ministry.

It added that 2,313 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,33,037 isolation beds; 10,748 ICU beds and 46,635 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalised along with 7,525 COVID care centres with 7,10,642 beds.