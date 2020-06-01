Coronavirus | Slow start for Unlock 1.0

Passengers travel in an AMTS Bus following physical distancing norms, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Photo: THE HINDU
Preparation are on for the annual Rath Yatra of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha. This year’s Rath Yatra will be held on June 24, and the State government is expected to take a call keeping in view the conditions prevailing at that point of time.
Photo: THE HINDU
Passengers wait in a queue outside Secunderabad Railway Station to board a train. Since every passenger is needed to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, the Railways had asked the travellers to reach the station at least 90 minutes prior to the departure.
Photo: THE HINDU
A shop is being closed by the police personnel as it attracted crowd and failed to ensure social distancing norm, in Ramganj Bazaar in the Walled City of Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A CRPF personnel stands guard as vehicles ply on a road, in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown till June 8. 11 districts, including eight in the Valley, fall under the red zone, five are in the orange zone, while the remaining four districts of Jammu region are in the green zone.
Photo: THE HINDU
A conductor issues ticket to a passenger as Tamil Nadu State Transportation Corporation (Erode Region). Bus services resumed in most parts of Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai and its three neighbouring districts.
Photo: THE HINDU
Railway staff check the digital ticket of a passenger at the Vijayawada Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh. A late-night release by the South Central Railway (SCR) stated that all intra-State movements of passengers by rail stand restricted.
Photo: THE HINDU
An autorickshaw is seen plying on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Chennai after the Tamil Nadu gavie its go ahead to the public transport vehicle. However, only two people were allowed to ride at a time in an autorickshaw.
Photo: THE HINDU
A medic checks the temperature of a migrant worker who arrived at Patna Railway Station from Kolkata. In addition to Sharmik Special trains, the Railways began running 200 trains from June 1.
Photo: THE HINDU
BMTC began operating its air-conditioned Volvo Vajra buses along with the regular bus services, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Commuters can choose between tickets, passes and QR-based payment options.
Photo: THE HINDU
Retail outlets including textile and jewellery showrooms were opened across Tamil Nadu. A scene inside a saree boutique in Chennai’s T. Nagar — city's well known place for retail shopping.
Photo: THE HINDU
As the Union government permitted factories to operate with reduced staff, several MSMEs reopened. Seen here is a factory in Rajasthan Udyog Nagar on GT Karnal road, New Delhi.
Photo: The Hindu
A security personnel offers sanitiser to a customer and her toddler at the Sir Stuart Hogg market (New Market) at Esplanade area in Kolkata, West Bengal, after shops are allowed to open after two-and-a-half months.
Photo: THE HINDU
A priest wearing a protective mask offers prayers inside a temple in Kolkata. Even as the West Bengal government allowed reopening of religious places of worship, many of them are yet to be opened.
Photo: REUTERS
Boards with coronavirus safety instructions erected at Marine Drive promenade. Maharashtra govt has allowed individual physical exercises in open spaces from June 3.
Photo: THE HINDU