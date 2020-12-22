Coronavirus | Six passengers on London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi

22 December 2020 13:40 IST

Six passengers travelling on Air India’s London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a senior government official said on December 22.

Also read: Coronavirus, December 22 updates

The flight landed around 11.30 p.m. on December 21. “Five passengers were found COVID-positive at the Delhi airport. One passenger, who took a connecting flight to Chennai, was tested there and found positive,” the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

The government on December 21 said all U.K.-India flights will be suspended from December 23 to December 31 in view of the emergence of new strain of coronavirus in that country.

Also read: New coronavirus strain | Centre halts flights to and from U.K.

It also said all passengers coming from the U.K. on December 21 and 22 would be compulsorily tested for coronavirus on arrival at airports.