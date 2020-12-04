Coronavirus situation | Eight ‘made in India’ vaccine candidates are in the fray, tells Modi

New Delhi

04 December 2020

Modi said that there was an App “Covin” which would allow people to know exactly what was the stock of vaccine available.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various political outfits and top Union Ministers to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, sources said.

Floor leaders from all parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended the virtual meeting which started around 10:30 am.

At the meeting, Mr. Modi said “India has one of the largest and best networks for vaccinating large swathes of population due to its universal immunisation programme.”

Mr. Modi told the leaders at the all-party meeting thta “Eight ‘made in India’ vaccine candidates are in the fray.”

“Of these, three are being developed in India,” he said.

Mr Modi also said at the all-party meet that his visits to vaccine development and manufacturing units assured him that these Indian firms were in touch with the latest developments in the field.

He added that the much of the world was on the lookout if a safe and inexpensive vaccine where India could help. He said that there was an App “Covin” which would allow people to know exactly what was the stock of vaccine available etc.

Mr. Modi said “Centre is in talks with state governments over possible pricing of vaccine which could be available in the next few weeks.”

The MPs at the all-party meeting with Mr. Modi informed by Health Ministry that overall there are 58 vaccine candidates in development across the world. No word on when a vaccine will be available but priority to frontline health workers, police force etc.