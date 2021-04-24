National

Coronavirus | Sitaram Yechury urges PM Modi to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, vaccines to States for free

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File   | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to all hospitals as well as provide vaccines to State governments for free, failing which the government will lose its moral authority to continue to be in power.

"I am writing to you in great pain, distress and anguish. This unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis created by the second wave of Covid-19 is turning into a tsunami. The situation has been aggravated by the approach and attitude of the Union Government," Mr Yechury wrote calling the rising death toll "preventable".

He suggested that the government bring production of Indian vaccines under emergency provisions and import other vaccines from "all available sources".

In order to meet the expenses for a nation-wide vaccination programme, Mr Yechury proposed that the government spend the budgetary allocation of ₹35,000 crores and "cancel the project for the construction of the new Central Vista in Delhi, put on hold all extravagant expenditures and transparently release all the money collected under PM-CARES fund and transfer the same for the supply of oxygen and vaccines."

Mr Yechury laid the blame for the tragedy unfolding in the country squarely on the government.

"In case you are unable to provide oxygen and vaccines to our fellow Indians and prevent further deaths, your government will lose its moral authority to continue. This health and humanitarian disaster is preventable and must be averted. This is the basic responsibility your government has to discharge, which it has failed to do so far," he wrote in his letter.

