Coronavirus | Simultaneous vaccination of frontline and healthcare workers to begin in February

Frontline worker getting vaccinated for Covid-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Govt. General Hospital in Chennau. File   | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The Union Health Ministry on Friday asked all States and Union Territories to initiate simultaneous vaccination of frontline and healthcare workers against COVID-19 from the first week of February.

 

As on date, the database of more than 61 lakh frontline workers has been uploaded on Co-WIN portal.

 

Vaccination of healthcare providers began on January 16 and Health Ministry additional secretary Manohar Agnani said in his letter that the database of frontline workers was being updated by States and UTs. Adequate vaccines had been provided to the States/UTS, he said.

 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry, in a release issued on Friday, said that a total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 through 62,939 sessions till 7 pm according to a provisional report. A total of 10,061 sessions were held till 7 pm. Also 4,40,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night on Friday. A total of 213 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported till 7 pm on the fourteenth day of the vaccination drive.

