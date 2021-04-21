Coronavirus | Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury test positive

While Mr. Tharoor was actively campaigning for his party in the recently concluded Kerala election, Mr Chowdhury has been leading his party's campaign in West Bengal.

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive,” Mr .Tharoor tweeted.

“Hoping to deal with it in a ‘positive’ frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat.”

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and West Bengal State unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too tested positive.

“I have been tested covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with Covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away covid from your lives,” he said on twitter.

These Congress leaders have joined party colleagues who recently turned positive.

While former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior leader Anand Sharma are recovering in hospital, former party chief Rahul Gandhi too isolated himself after testing positive on Tuesday.