Coronavirus | Share COVID-19 results with patients, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI:

19 June 2020 21:23 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the “logic” of it when told that the Maharashtra government has decided to not share test results with patients found to be COVID-19 positive.

“What is the logic?” Justice M.R. Shah, a Judge on the three-member Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta joined in to say that, “if I am being tested, why should not I have my report? Why should my test results be kept a secret from me?”

Finally, the court recorded in its order that States and authorities should hand over test results to patients or relatives and the hospitals concerned.

The court expressed its surprise when an applicant informed that Maharashtra has issued an order that a positive report of the patient should not be given to the patient or his relatives.

Maharashtra counsel also submitted that he would obtain instructions in this regard from the State government. The court recorded his submission that he would “advise the State to issue an appropriate order permitting handing of the report to the patient or his relatives and the hospital”.

Meanwhile, the court expressed satisfaction that Maharashtra has already fixed the rate of COVID-19 testing as ₹2,200 and ₹2,800. The Bench said in its order that this move would “step-up the number of testing in Maharashtra”.

The court also recorded the State’s submission that over 16,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted every day in Maharashtra.