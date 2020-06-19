Coronavirus | Share COVID-19 results with patients, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the “logic” of it when told that the Maharashtra government has decided to not share test results with patients found to be COVID-19 positive.
Also read: COVID-19: 1,328 ‘backlog’ fatalities pushes Maharashtra’s death toll beyond 5,500 mark
“What is the logic?” Justice M.R. Shah, a Judge on the three-member Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, asked.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta joined in to say that, “if I am being tested, why should not I have my report? Why should my test results be kept a secret from me?”
Finally, the court recorded in its order that States and authorities should hand over test results to patients or relatives and the hospitals concerned.
The court expressed its surprise when an applicant informed that Maharashtra has issued an order that a positive report of the patient should not be given to the patient or his relatives.
Maharashtra counsel also submitted that he would obtain instructions in this regard from the State government. The court recorded his submission that he would “advise the State to issue an appropriate order permitting handing of the report to the patient or his relatives and the hospital”.
Meanwhile, the court expressed satisfaction that Maharashtra has already fixed the rate of COVID-19 testing as ₹2,200 and ₹2,800. The Bench said in its order that this move would “step-up the number of testing in Maharashtra”.
The court also recorded the State’s submission that over 16,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted every day in Maharashtra.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath