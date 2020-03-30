Coronavirus | Seven more positive cases in J&K, 10 areas declared red zones

Seven persons tested positive for the COVID-19 in J&K on Monday pushing the total to 45 including two deaths.

“Four fresh cases were detected — two each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases and a fresh contact tracing is going on. In the Jammu division, three new positive cases were reported,” said J&K spokesman Rohit Kansal.

The Union Territory’s first case, a 67-year-old woman, has tested negative now, an official said.

To contain further spread in the affected locations in J&K, the administration on Monday declared 10 villages as red zones, banning entry and exit of people.

“Seven red zones are formed in Pulwama, two in Shopian and one in Ganderbal,” an official said.

The move comes after reports of the COVID-19 carrying individuals interacting with a large section of society in these areas.

With reports of locals hiding their travel history to avoid the 14-day quarantine, the district Magistrates of Pulwana, Bandipora and Shopian had issued a warning to them.

“It’s final warning to the people exhibiting insensitivity towards disclosing their travel history or contact history with any COVID-19 positive case. Such persons shall be dealt as per relevant laws,” an official said.

Burglars broke into a virus patient’s house in the Bandipora district and stole goods worth ₹3 lakh.

“All members of the two families, where the burglary took place, have been kept in quarantine,” said an official said.