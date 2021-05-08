Coronavirus | ‘Set routines, find new hobbies and reach out if things get tough’

Webinar discusses effects of pandemic and virtual learning on students

Over the past year, the pandemic has affected students enormously. To help them cope, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu, hosted a webinar on ‘Helping Students Navigate the Uncertainties during the Pandemic’.

The session began with Nandini Raman, consultant counsellor, corporate trainer and columnist, discussing the effects of the pandemic and virtual learning on students. She talked about the increasing number of students who are feeling overwhelmed, fatigued and heading towards a burnout. Some of the challenges reported included trouble staying focused, anxieties from being indoors, addiction to gadgets and frustrations with online classes. She advised students to set routines, find new hobbies, look after their health and to not hesitate to reach out if things get tough.

Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar, Founder of SNEHA and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Voluntary Health Services, highlighted the problem of improper usage of the Internet and ensuing addiction. She reiterated the pros and cons of increased Internet usage, especially during the pandemic, and emphasised the importance of being aware of adverse effects. Quoting Dan Zadra, she said, “Worrying is a misuse of the imagination.” Instead she suggested using one’s imagination for something positive. Three things would help one cope, she said: improving one’s abilities and skills, being more flexible and adaptable and being more responsible.

Prince Kalyanasundaram, Deputy Director - Student Affairs, SRMIST, pointed out the importance of education even during these uncertain times. There’s more to education than getting good grades, he said, and offered pointers to cope with the challenges that students were facing currently. He also mentioned that proper support at home and from the institution is crucial.

The session ended with panellists answering various questions from the viewers. Those who missed the session can view it at http://bit.ly/SRMTHYT1