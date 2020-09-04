Coronavirus | Sero-survey conducted; antibodies found in 8% people in Haryana

GURUGRAM

04 September 2020 16:04 IST

The survey was conducted in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh,

The results for the sero prevalence survey in Haryana, conducted in mid-August, have revealed that the overall sero-positivity of the deadly COVID-19 virus is 8% in the state. It is around 6.9% for the rural areas and 9.6% for the urban.

The results for the survey were announced by Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday. The survey was conducted in collaboration with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, taking 850 persons from each district including both urban and rural population.

The districts bordering Delhi recorded high sero-positivity with Faridabad topping the table at 25.8%. Similarly, Sonipat and Gurugram had sero-positivity rate at 13.3% and 10.8%. Jhajjar, one of the four districts bordering the national Capital, recorded the positivity below the state average at 5.9 %. The other districts having the positivity rate above the state average are: Nuh (20.3%), Karnal (12.2%), Jind (11%), Kurukshetra (8.7%), Charkhi Dadri (8.3%) and Yamuna Nagar (8.3%). Rohtak is at the bottom of the table with the positivity rate at just 1.1%.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora said the study findings would help in designing strategies appropriate for containment measures in Haryana and in implementing them. “A Sero Survey is about testing a group of individuals for presence of antibodies as it helps in understanding the number of people affected by the disease. The study helped us to determine the burden of COVID-19 at the community level in the State and monitor the trends of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.” he added further.