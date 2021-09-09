Coronavirus live updates | WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 71 crore, the Union health ministry said on September 7.

More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on September 8. However, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore.

Here are the latest updates:

International

New Zealand agrees COVID-19 vaccine deal with Spain

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on September 9 said her government has reached a deal with Spain to receive more than a quarter of a million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine.

The additional doses will arrive in Auckland on September 10 to help the country's vaccination programme, Ms. Ardern said in a news conference. -REUTERS

International

Ten killed in fire at COVID hospital in North Macedonia, says minister

Ten people died in a fire Wednesday at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, the country’s health minister said.

The fire — the cause of which is not yet known — broke out in a Covid-19 clinic in Tetovo in the northwest of the Balkan country, health minister Venko Filipce wrote on Twitter.

“A terrible accident has happened in Tetovo. At the moment, 10 people are confirmed to have died, but that number could rise,” he wrote, expressing his “profound condolences” to the victims’ families.

Andhra Pradesh

No Ganesh idols at public places: HC

Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to allow the installation of idols of Lord Vinayaka at public places, but said it has no objection to setting up the idols in private precincts subject to compliance with COVID regulations.

The court also observed that more than five people should not be allowed in private premises keeping in view the possibility of the disease spreading further.

Andhra Pradesh

Jagan alerts officials over third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on ways to contain the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to be prepared with medicines that give better results without having side effects.

During a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the State on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the officials and the people must remain alert to the lurking danger of resurgence of the pandemic which has wrecked a havoc on the economy and killed thousands. He wanted a concerted effort to complete the vaccination drive.

Tamil Nadu

Ban on public celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi upheld

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with a Government Order issued by Tamil Nadu on August 30 imposing a ban on installation of idols in public places to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi this year due to the threat of COVID-19. The court rejected the contention that such a ban violated the constitutional right to practise religion.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu wrote that the right to life was paramount and that only if a person survived, he/she would be able to exercise the right to religion effectively. They pointed out that the pandemic was yet to die down completely, and therefore the State was justified in imposing restrictions on all religious celebrations in public interest.

Tamil Nadu

Vaccination camps planned in city on September 12

As part of the Statewide mass COVID-19 vaccination drive planned on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will hold inoculation camps at 1,600 places across the city.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi chaired a meeting on Wednesday with senior officials to discuss arrangements for the programme.

Mr. Bedi said that each of the 200 wards would have a camp at two locations for half-a-day each, covering 400 places.

Maharashtra

BMC issues fresh curbs for Ganeshotsav

Amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh curbs for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The civic body has banned physical darshan for devotees at public Ganpati mandals and has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival without ceremony.

As per the norms, restrictions have been imposed on the number of participants in processions for bringing the idols and during their immersion. Not more than 10 people will be allowed in the processions of public pandals and not more than five for household Ganpatis. All participants should have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and completed 15 days after taking the second dose, the rules said.

New Delhi

Govt. bans Ganesh Chaturthi events

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday said Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were prohibited in the Capital, advising citizens to observe the festival at home.

This, even as the Delhi government was scheduled to organise an event to mark the occasion on Friday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Cabinet colleagues and their respective family members supposed to be part of a traditional pooja on the day.

Japan

Japan seeks to extend COVID-19 emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas: minister

Japan's government proposed on September 9 to extend its emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions, aiming to curb COVID-19 infections and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

The measures are proposed to be extended until September 30, he added. -REUTERS

Karnataka

Drive-through vaccination at BBMP’s new mega centre

As part of its plan to increase vaccine coverage in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up the first of the three mega vaccination centres, Bruhat Lasika Kendra, at Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka. In a press release on Wednesday, BBMP said it will function from 6 a.m. onwards daily.

New Delhi

On-site oxygen generation plant set up at Batra Hospital, to serve 150 beds

An on-site oxygen generation plant has been set up at Batra Hospital, a private hospital, where people had died due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 1, the hospital did not have oxygen for more than an hour and 12 people, including a senior doctor from the hospital, who was undergoing COVID-19 treatment, died because of it, as per hospital authorities.

Kerala

Lab sealed in Kochi for conducting COVID-19 tests without licence

A private lab near Edappally toll junction was sealed on Wednesday morning after a surprise inspection led by District Collector Jafar Malik found that the management was conducting COVID-19 tests in violation of rules and regulations.

The move forms part of the decision by the district administration to initiate stringent action against labs carrying out COVID tests without the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “The inspections revealed that the Cochin Healthcare Diagnostic centre was conducting COVID tests without valid licence and approval from the ICMR. The PPE kits meant for people who turned up for the tests were used repeatedly for over a month,” said Mr. Malik.

New Delhi

Over 8 lakh people booked, Rs 135 cr fine imposed in 4 months for Covid norm violations

Delhiites coughed up more than Rs 135 crore in fines with over eight lakh violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour norms in the last four months, officials said on September 8.

The fines were imposed by Delhi government teams and police personnel, they said.

Official data showed that enforcement teams of the city government's revenue department and the Delhi Police booked over six lakh and two lakh people, respectively, in May-August for violating various Covid-related guidelines like not wearing masks, crowding and spitting in public places. -PTI

International

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said on September 8, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said he was “appalled” after hearing comments September 7 from a top association of pharmaceutical manufacturers that vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots for people in well-supplied countries and first jabs in poorer countries that face shortages. He said that's already been the case. -PTI

Ireland

Ireland to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to over-80s

Ireland will give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly people who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago, the health ministry said on September 8.

People over the age of 80 and those over 65 living in long-term residential care facilities will receive a booster dose of a vaccine such as those made by Pfizer or Moderna, irrespective of what vaccine they received initially, the ministry said in a statement. -REUTERS

Puducherry

Guidelines for Vinayaka idols laid

The Puducherry administration has said it has laid down norms on installation of idols of Lord Vinayaka for Ganesh Chathurthi that falls on September 10. The idols should not be placed at road junctions as they would hinder traffic and public movement, and gatherings are prohibited in view of the COVID-19 situation, said a press statement from Collector and District Magistrate (Revenue) of Puducherry Purva Gargm on September 8.

The Union Home Ministry has advised the government to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the forthcoming festival season and to impose restrictions to curb large gatherings. -PTI

Bihar

Viral fever cases among children rising in Bihar

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of viral fever among children are rising in Bihar and many of the patients have been hospitalised.

Cautioning against unnecessary panic, doctors associated with major State-run facilities have assured people that there is no shortage of infrastructure at present.

Symptoms of COVID-19 have not yet been seen among the children who are under treatment for viral fever, they said. -PTI

Kerala

Vaccination facilities available for final year students before entering college: Kerala Health Minister

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the phased reopening of higher educational institutions from October 4, health minister Veena George on September 8 said that vaccination facilities would be available for final year students to get inoculated before they enter their respective colleges.

The health minister, in a press release, said that all final year students should take at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before entering college. -PTI

International

EU lists rare nerve disorder as possible side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator has added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible side-effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, regular safety updates from the watchdog showed on September 8.

The European Medicines Agency said a causal relationship between GBS and the AstraZeneca shot, known as Vaxzevria, was a "at least a reasonable possibility" after 833 cases of GBS were reported out of 592 million doses of the vaccine given worldwide by July 31. -REUTERS

National

Rise in cases of anxiety, depression in Covid time: Study by hospital

A study by a leading private hospital in Delhi has found that there has been a rise in cases of anxiety and depression among people during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the lockdown period following its first wave.

The web-based cross-sectional study was conducted by the department of mental health and behavioural sciences, Max Hospital, Saket, during the first wave of the pandemic, a spokesperson of the hospital said on September 8. -PTI

USA

U.S. Supreme Court to resume in-person oral arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started when its new session begins in October, the nation's top judicial body announced on September 8.

The court building has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the pandemic, with the justices hearing oral arguments via teleconference for the first time ever. -REUTERS

New Delhi

Delhi govt issues SOPs for reopening of Industrial Training Institutes

Mandatory vaccination, regular COVID-19 screening tests, no biometric attendance, hybrid courses and avoiding festivals and celebrations are among the SOPs issued by the Delhi government for reopening of Industrial Training Institutes in the national capital.

"It is required that every member of education community provides proof of vaccination since vaccines remain our safest and most effective defence against COVID-19 and its variants. It is also required that regular screening tests for all staff members of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) community who do not provide evidence of vaccination and tests for those who are symptomatic as well as asymptomatic," the SOPs said. -PTI