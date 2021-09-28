Coronavirus updates | Joe Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

28 September 2021 07:33 IST

Scientists have developed a three-dimensional (3D) printed vaccine patch that provides greater protection than a typical immunisation shot. The team at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in the U.S. applied the vaccine patch directly to the skin of animals, which is full of immune cells that vaccines target

Many States and Union Territories have organised mass vaccination camps across the country to reach target vaccinations, and to pre-empt the emergence of third wave of COVID-19.

India added 26,041 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,36,78,786, while the active cases declined to 2,99,620, the lowest in 191 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on September 27. The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

Scientists have developed a three-dimensional (3D) printed vaccine patch that provides greater protection than a typical immunisation shot. The team at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in the U.S. applied the vaccine patch directly to the skin of animals, which is full of immune cells that vaccines target.

Advertising

Advertising

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Kerala

Labs in Ernakulam barred from conducting COVID antigen test

District Collector Jafar Malik has issued orders prohibiting the conduct of COVID-19 antigen tests at government and private laboratories in the district.

The order was issued in the wake of 90% of the eligible population receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. From now on, antigen test will only be permitted based on recommendations made by doctors during emergency.

A review meeting of the COVID-19 situation decided that labs should make available RT-PCR reports within 12 hours and all results should be uploaded on the Lab Diagnosis Management System portal. If needed, bystanders in hospitals should be asked to take the RT-PCR test and results should be made available in six hours.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh

A.P. witnesses lowest daily COVID-19 tally in 187 days

The State reported six deaths due to COVID-19 and 618 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday. The daily tally was the lowest in the past 187 days. The number of samples tested at 38,069 was also the lowest in the past 160 days. The cumulative tally increased to 20,47,459 and the toll reached 14,142.

The number of active cases came down to 12,482 as 1,178 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,20,835 and 98.70%. The active cases tally was below 13,000 for the first time in 175 days.

Read more

New 3D printed vaccine patch offers greater protection than jabs

Scientists have developed a three-dimensional (3D) printed vaccine patch that provides greater protection than a typical immunisation shot. The team at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in the U.S. applied the vaccine patch directly to the skin of animals, which is full of immune cells that vaccines target.

The resulting immune response from the patch was 10 times greater than vaccine delivered into an arm muscle with a needle jab, according to the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The technique uses 3D-printed microneedles lined up on a polymer patch and barely long enough to reach the skin to deliver vaccine. - PTI

Read more

USA

Joe Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first.

In getting the booster, Mr. Biden dismissed criticism that the United States should distribute more vaccines worldwide before allowing boosters at home. "We are going to do our part," he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week backed an additional dose of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings. - Reuters

Read more