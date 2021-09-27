Coronavirus live updates | ‘Children have similar antibody exposure as adults’

Many States and Union Territories have organised mass vaccination camps across the country to reach target vaccinations, and to pre-empt the emergence of third wave of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu used 9.85 lakh more doses than it had targeted at the third mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held on September 26, with the number of doses delivered topping 24 lakh. Health Department officials said the State had set a target of 15 lakh doses. By the end of the 12-hour exercise that began at 7 am, 24,85,814 people were inoculated. While 14,90,814 people aged above 18 received the first dose, 9,95,000 people were administered the second dose.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

‘Children have similar antibody exposure as adults’

“Children have the same percentage of antibody exposure that adults have. We had shut schools saying children should not be exposed to the virus, but there has been community exposure since they have been doing other activities. Children have been going to malls, they have been playing outside, and are around their family,” said Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO.

“This is why organisations such as UNICEF and WHO have emphasised this and said that due to schools specifically, there is not much chance of infection spreading,” Dr. Soumya said.

Tamil Nadu

Many students back on campus

In a few days, it will nearly be a month since schools across Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes 9-12. While there were some parents who were hesitant to send their children back to school, many schools in Chennai say more than 90% of the senior students have returned to the campus.

“We have over 95% of our students back on campus, and most of the students who have not returned belong to families that have shifted out of the city because of the loss of livelihood. The school has reached out to these students to ensure that they continue learning through alternate modes or we have helped them find admission to other government schools,” said G. Shanmugavel, Headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School, MGR Nagar.

Australia

Sydney set to unveil freedom roadmap as more COVID-19 curbs eased

Australia's New South Wales (NSW) government plans to unveil its roadmap on September 27 for reopening the State from COVID-19 shutdowns, detailing the differing levels of freedoms to be afforded to citizens based on their vaccination status.

With 60% of people aged 16 and over fully inoculated - above the national average of 52% - officials expect to reach their 80% target around the end of October, based on current vaccination rates. -Reuters

International

COVID-19 pandemic cut life expectancy by most since World War Two –study

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study published on September 27 by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years.

Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analysed in the study, which spanned Europe, the United States and Chile. There were reductions in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries overall. -Reuters

Norway

Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

Police in Norway on September 26 reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Norwegian government abruptly announced September 24 that most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions would be scrapped beginning September 25 and that life in the nation of 5.3 million would return to normal. -AP

National

ATK MB goalie Amrinder tests positive for COVID-19, left out of national team for SAFF C'ships

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on September 26 and he has been left out of the Indian team for the SAFF Championships starting in Maldives on October 1.

"Yes, he has been tested positive for COVID-19," a source from the ATK Mohun Bagan told PTI on conditions of anonymity. -PTI