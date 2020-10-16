National

Coronavirus | Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at home.

The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to follow protocols on self-quarantine and testing.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19.

While Mr. Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.

