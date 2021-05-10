Coronavirus second wave | List of States that have imposed restrictions, curfew and lockdowns

10 May 2021 14:14 IST

The Union government has left it to the States to impose restrictions in order to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told States to consider lockdowns as a last resort to plateau the rising virus cases.

However, many have already enforced complete State-wide shutdowns while others have only implemented partial curbs on public places and the movement of people.

Here is a list of States that have imposed total lockdown or COVID-19 regulations:

Tamil Nadu

Non air-conditioned provision and grocery stores and meat stalls can remain open till 12 noon and with 50% customers. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 8 imposed a complete lockdown (with few relaxations) for two weeks across the State between 4 a.m. on May 10 and 4 a.m on May 24 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The State government said there would be no restrictions across the State between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. — shops will function during this period.

Karnataka

The otherwise busy Balmatta Road wore a deserted look in view of the complete weekend lockdown in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: Anil Shastri

With the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in Karnataka, the State government decided to impose a total lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 10 to 6 a.m. on May 24. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa announced the lockdown measures while allowing people to buy essential items from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the two-week lockdown period.

All shops selling fruits, milk, groceries, vegetables, meat and fish are allowed to open during the four-hour window in the morning.All industries, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed. Inter-district movement of people would not be allowed, barring medical emergencies.

Kerala

A deserted Banrji Road in Kochi, Kerala. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Kerala government has announced a State-wide lockdown from May 8 to 16. The directive was issued by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan taking into consideration the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the State from May 10 to May 24 to break the chain of coronavirus infection. During this period, there will be no marriage ceremony and all religious places will remain closed. The Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) works in rural areas will also remain suspended during this period.

Bihar

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on May 4 announced a lockdown from May 5 till May 15, with guidelines that all offices, educational institutions, religious places and business establishments will be closed with the exception of essential services, including construction, agriculture and allied activities.

Delhi

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 16. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a digital statement, announced that the lockdown in the Capital that was due to end on May 10, would be extended till May 17. Delhi Metro services will also remain suspended from May 10 till May 17.

Maharashtra

Members of a social organization distribute food packets among the needy, during weekend lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Solapur, Sunday, May 9, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

With Maharashtra reporting an average of 60,000 new COVID-19 cases and 500 deaths each day, the State government on April 29 decided to extend the Coronavirus lockdown till May 15 the lockdown-like restrictions in force under the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign.

All groceries, vegetable and fruit shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, as well as all other types of food shops (including chicken, mutton, fish and eggs)” are kept open only between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. The government also prohibited inter-district and inter-State travel and re-started the e-pass system for those in the non-essential services category who may be compelled to travel in case of emergencies.

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on May 7, directed the State Police Chief to strictly enforce the weekend lockdown in the state and deal stringently with any violations in view of the farmer unions deciding to protest the lockdown. The State government have imposed extensive COVID-19 curbs in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh govt. on May 8 had decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew instate till May 17. Previously on April 29, orders were issued to impose weekend lockdowns which will cover Mondays. On May 3, this was extended till May 6.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has imposed 'Janta curfew' till May 15 with only essential services allowed. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines to help in combatting COVID-19.

Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced the lockdown extension and said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the State. The State was previously under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 17.

Andhra Pradesh

The State enforced an 18-hour curfew between 12 noon and 6 a.m. every day for two weeks (up to May 18) from May 5 as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Between 6 a.m. and 12 noon all the business activity, public movement and others would be allowed and Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. would be in force to prevent the gathering of five or more people at public places.

Telangana

The State had previously imposed a night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting May 1. Later the timings were extended till 5 a.m., as the lockdown is now set to be in force till May 15.

Puducherry

With the union territory of Puducherry witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, the territorial government on May 8 imposed a two-week lockdown starting from May 10, in a bid to curb its spread. During the period, beaches, parks, gardens would remain closed to the public, as also all places of worship and religious centres Petrol bunks, power service and water supply would function and banks would operate till 12 noon.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5 announced a number of restrictions to contain the COVID-19 surge in the State, including suspending all local train services and reducing metro services and State transport services by half. A complete State-wide lockdown has still not been imposed.

Gujarat

Gujarat has imposed night curfew (from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.

Uttarakhand

In a bid to check the coronavirus spread, the Uttarakhand government imposed a stricter curfew from May 11 to 18, reducing opening hours for shops dealing in essential services and restricting the number of people at social gatherings to 20.

Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat will be allowed to open from 7 a.m. to 10 am daily. Grocery shops will be permitted to open on May 13 only.

People have been advised to defer marriages if they can. Not more than 20 persons will be allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.

(with inputs from PTI)