Coronavirus | Second nationwide vaccine roll-out drill concludes

Ahead of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine roll-out, India concluded its second nationwide COVID-19 vaccination dry run across 736 districts of 33 States and Union Territories on Friday.

“After the dry run on January 2, several States had raised concerns regarding software, connectivity and broadband issues, which were relooked into today,” said a senior Health Ministry official. India held its first dry run for the roll-out in eight districts on December 28-29, and the first countrywide drill covering 74 districts was held on January 2.

“These drills are aimed to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery in each district of all States and Union Territories. For the drill, each district had identified three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run including a public health facility (District Hospital/Medical College), private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites,’’ noted the Ministry.