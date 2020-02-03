Coronavirus scare: 2 Mizos who returned from China in quarantine for 15 days

Two people who returned from China’s Guangdong province in January have been kept in quarantine in a house for the past 15 days, officials in Mizoram said.

Mizoram’s Health Deputy Secretary Lalngura Tlau, however, said the two had not shown any symptoms of coronavirus infection and had been kept out of contact with others as a precautionary measure.

Mr. Tlau did not disclose the identity of the two China-returned Mizos and did not specify where they were quarantined in the State.

The health official also told newspersons in State capital Aizawl that a Mizo student scheduled to arrive on Monday by flight would be screened at the Lengpui Airport although he was screened at another airport in India on arrival. Lengpui is about 32 km from Aizawl.

“Our government is in contact with all the Mizo students studying in China. We are in regular contact via a messaging app and the students said they have not been affected as they live far from Wuhan where the virus has spread.

‘No coronavirus case in Assam’

Meanwhile, the Assam government has said no coronavirus case has been reported in the State. Reports said that a man from central Assam’s Morigaon who returned from Kerala two days ago was quarantined after he showed symptoms of the virus at the airport.

“The man has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure after he was suffering from high fever. His is not a case of coronavirus infection,” said Ramen Talukdar, the superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital.