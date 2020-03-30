Coronavirus | Supreme Court judge Justice Ramana donates ₹3 lakh for COVID-19 relief

Justice N.V. Ramana, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, contributed ₹1 lakh each to the COVID-19 relief funds of the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The total contribution of ₹3 lakh was handed over to officials at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan and the Telangana Bhavan.

Justice Ramana requested people to abide by the government instructions and follow physical distancing.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear next week a petition for a direction to the government to immediately redress the “heart-wrenching and inhuman plight of thousands of migrant workers” who were walking back to their villages from the cities without essential items after the lockdown.