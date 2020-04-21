Coronavirus | Rise in number of positive cases among INS Angre personnel expected

Naval authorities in Mumbai feel that the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus positive cases among sailors is only going to increase as the test results of several Indian Navy personnel at INS Angre is expected any time.

INS Angre is the shore-based logistics and administrative support establishment of the Western Naval Command. Located at Kala Ghoda in south Mumbai, it is the base depot ship for the Command.

Officials said that after a thorough scrutiny, authorities have identified the source of the virus’ spread. The source of the congagion is now known to be a 55-year-old ex-serviceman living in Navy Nagar.

“The ex-serviceman, who tested positive in early April, had come into contact with a foreign-returned civilian in March. One sailor at INS Angre had met this ex-serviceman. He tested positive on April 7. From him, the virus spread to 26 other sailors,” the official said.

Given that the sailors live in barracks and consume food at a mess, the number of cases is expected to rise. Many sailors have been tested and the results are awaited.

There has so far not been a single coronavirus positive case on board any ship, submarine or air station of the Indian Navy.

Aggressive testing

“The detection of the coronavirus cases is a result of meticulous contact tracing and aggressive screening/testing carried out by the Western Naval Command after one sailor tested positive on April 7. All these sailors continue to remain asymptomatic and are being monitored at the naval hospital INHS Asvini, under the care of the best medical professionals,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Mehul Karnik said.

Since the sailor tested positive, the entire unit has been sealed off. The INS Angre now has a skeletal crew.

“Containment zones and buffer areas have been designated and frequent disinfection continues to be carried out as per protocol to contain spread by breaking the chain of transmission,” Commander Karnil said.

All other areas within the Naval premises have been under strict lockdown, and stringent quarantine and safety protocols have been enforced for personnel and their families, with door-to-door screening being undertaken for identification of cases, if any.