Coronavirus | Returnees push up cases across southern States

Kerala recorded a major spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 67 persons testing positive. While 60 cases were detected in expatriates and non-resident Keralites from other parts of the country, seven cases are indigenous infections from unknown sources.

Coronavirus, May 25 updates | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

Of the 60 imported cases, 27 were people returning from overseas while the rest were from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi and Puducherry.

Of the seven cases of “contacts”, four are in Kannur, two in Palakkad and one case is in Kottayam.

Of the new cases, 29 are in Palakkad, eight in Kannur, six in Kottayam, five each in Ernakulam and Malappuram, four each in Kollam and Thrissur and three each in Alapuzha and Kasaragod

The State also recorded the recovery of 10 persons on Tuesday. The total number of persons currently undergoing COVID 19 treatment in the State is 415.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | e-Book on COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Of the total of 963 cases reported so far in Kerala, 542 have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Koyambedu link in A.P

Andhra Pradesh reported one more death and 97 fresh cases since Monday. More than half of the fresh cases are returnees from the Gulf countries. While 44 new cases are of persons who returned from Kuwait, three are from Abu Dhabi and two are from Qatar. So far, 111 persons who returned as part of the Vande Bharat Mission have tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 48 new infections, four have links to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. The total tally has gone up to 2,983 with 917 active patients. One more death was reported in East Godavari district taking the toll to 57. 125 persons including 55 local cases and 70 migrant cases, have recovered in the past day. As of Tuesday, a total of 2,009 patients were discharged after treatment.

Also read: India lockdown 4.0 guidelines | What’s allowed and what’s not?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the A.P. government’s proposal to conduct Convalescent Plasma therapy at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati, Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy said.

Spike in Telangana

Telangana recorded another 71 positive cases — the third highest number of cases reported in a day since March 2. The highest of 79 was recorded on May 11. One more fatality was recorded, taking the State’s toll to 57.

Also read: Coronavirus | NDMA directs Centre, States to extend lockdown till May 31

Significantly, 120 people were discharged after treatment again the highest number so far. One more COVID-19 patient died taking the toll to 57.

Of the 71 new cases, 38 are from GHMC area, seven from Rangareddy, six from Medchal, one each from Suryapet, Nalgonda, Vikarabad and Narayanpet. While 12 are migrants, remaining four are foreign returnees.

20 cases in Chitradurga

A total of 101 new cases were reported in Karnataka over 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,283. Of these, 81 were persons from other States — a majority from Maharashtra — while four patients have international travel history.

Also read: Economic stimulus package | Details of ₹20-lakh-crore package announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in five tranches

The highest number of cases was reported from Chitradurga district at 20. This was followed by Yadgir with 14 cases. Of the 1,489 active cases in the State currently, 18 are in ICUs. The total number of discharges on Tuesday was 43, taking the total number to 748. The State government has tested 2.28 lakh samples.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijaywada)