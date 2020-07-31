Coronavirus | Religious places in Rajasthan will open from September 1

All religious places in Rajasthan will be allowed to open for public from September 1 as a part of COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 guidelines announced on Thursday.
The Department of Home will release separate guidelines for religious places considering the COVID-19 situation, an official statement said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed all district collectors to start preparations to open religious places with social distancing and health protocols.
Mr. Gehlot also asked gram panchayats to select “Gram Rakshak” in villages by August 31.
The Chief Minister said these village guards will serve as a bridge between the police and the public to help in effective monitoring of the criminal activities and build public trust in police.
Chief Minister on Thursday also reviewed the Unlock-3 guidelines and COVID-19 status in a meeting.
Mr. Gehlot said the death rate due to the Coronavirus infection in July has been less than one percent. He said saving lives of the people of the state from coronavirus has been a top priority of the government.
All efforts are being made to increase the recovery rate and reduce the mortality rate, he added.
The Chief Minister also said the secretary in-charge will go on a two-day tour from August 31 to take stock of the situation to ensure better monitoring of the Covid-19 pandemic in districts.
He will review awareness campaign, status of medical resources, plasma therapy arrangements and submit a report to the government.
Mr. Gehlot also directed that special attention should be given to those districts, in which more positive cases have come out in July.
