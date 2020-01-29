Coronavirus | Refrain from travelling to China, says Health Ministry

In a major announcement, the Union Health Ministry has now advised people to refrain from travelling to China following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The revised advisory on Wednesday comes hours after the Ministry’s earlier communication that said “All non-essential travel to China should be avoided.”

Meanwhile, the death toll from the new coronavirus in China rose sharply to 132 on Wednesday with nearly 1,500 new cases, as Japan said it flew citizens out of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

India on Tuesday said that it had begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province.

Following the announcement, the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong has tweeted saying, “The World Health Organisation (WHO) does not recommend the evacuation of nationals, and called on the international community to remain calm and not overreact. The WHO is confident in China’s epidemic prevention and control ability.”

India is yet to report any positive case of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry.