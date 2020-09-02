Coronavirus | Record cases in Karnataka, no respite in A.P.

Bengaluru contributes heavily to State’s 9,860 cases; 2,892 test positive in Telangana; 94% of Kerala cases from local spread

Karnataka on Wednesday reported its highest single-day increase of 9,860 new COVID-19 cases, while Andhra Pradesh’s 10,392 new infections showed a steady high-case trend in the State.

There were 113 new deaths and 94,459 active cases, 751 of them in ICUs in Karnataka. Bengaluru Urban also saw its biggest single-day increase with 3,420 cases and reported 32 more deaths.

Andhra Pradesh added 10,392 infections on Wednesday and there were 72 deaths.

With 1,03,076 active cases, the State was in second position after Maharashtra; infections reported in the past eight days stood at 83,892. The overall test positivity rate increased to 11.85%. In the past day, 60,804 samples were tested.

Nellore and Chittoor saw a large number of deaths. In the past day, Nellore reported 11 deaths, Chittoor 10, West Godavari nine, Prakasam eight, Visakhapatnam and Krishna six each, East Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur and Srikakulam four each, Vizianagaram three, Kadapa two and Kurnool one death.

Cases in Telangana crossed 1.3 lakh as 2,892 samples tested positive on Tuesday, as per data released on Wednesday. While 59,421 samples were tested on September 1, results of 2,255 samples were awaited.

There were 477 new cases from Greater Hyderabad, 234 from Rangareddy, 192 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 174 from Nalgonda, 152 from Karimnagar, 128 from Khammam, 116 from Warangal Urban, 110 from Nizamabad, 108 each from Siddipet and Suryapet, and 102 from Jagtial.

Kerala reported 1,547 new cases on Wednesday.

The official death toll touched 305, with the Health department adding seven more deaths to its provisional list of COVID-19 deaths.

Three deaths each at Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam and one at Kasaragod were reported. The final official COVID-19 toll would be revealed after the State death audit committee scrutinised the cause.

The dip in the daily case burden for the third consecutive day, by over a thousand cases, was attributed to the lesser number of samples tested than normally done: In the last 24 hours it was 23,850, much less than the 40,000 normal target of the State.

Community transmission was linked to 94% of new cases – 1,461 of 1,547 – and 36 more healthcare workers got infected. Thiruvananthapuram reported 228 cases, 217 as a result of local transmission, Kozhikode 204, Alapuzha 159, Malappuram 146, Kottayam 145, Kannur 142, Ernakulam 136, Thrissur 121, Kasaragod 88, Kollam 81, Wayanad 38, Palakkad 30, Pathanamthitta 17 and Idukki 12.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)