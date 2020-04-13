National

Coronavirus | Re-think pro-U.S. stance, CPI(M) urges govt.

Party flags diversion of test kits from China bound for TN

Embracing U.S. as the top most priority cannot provide any help or relief to the Indian people in strengthening the struggle against the pandemic, the CPI (M) said in a statement here after it was reported that a consignment of rapid testing kits from China, bound for Tamil Nadu, was diverted to the U.S.

International media has widely reported how several countries have been hauling up U.S. for its attempt to block PPE and testing kits from reaching their designated designation and diverting it for dealing with its domestic health emergency. Sharpest among countries who have flagged the U.S.’ rogue behaviour are Germany, France, Canada, Brazil and even Barbados, the CPI (M) pointed out.

The party’s Polit Bureau strongly condemned what it called the U.S.’s unilateral strong arm methods to subvert the sovereign rights of independent countries. “This U.S. intransigence is clearly against the repeated pleading of the WHO for international cooperation in battling the global pandemic,” the statement said.

The Polit Bureau urged the Modi government to draw proper lessons from this “obnoxious behaviour of U.S. imperialism,” the statement said.

The statement once again flagged the capitulation by the Indian government in lifting the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine on humanitarian grounds. The party said the latest evidence of U.S. hostility underlines that “such noble ideals will never be reciprocated.”

