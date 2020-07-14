National

Coronavirus | Rape accused former Bishop tests positive

Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, has tested positive for COVID-19, a Health Department official said on Tuesday.

A Kottayam court in Kerala had cancelled Mulakkal’s bail on Monday citing his failure to appear for the trial. It issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Mulakkal’s report, confirming him to be positive for COVID-19, came on Monday evening, said COVID-19 nodal officer for Jalandhar, T.P. Singh.

In her complaint to the police in June 2018, the nun had alleged that the Bishop subjected her to sexual abuse between 2014 and 2016. The case was registered by the Kottayam district police in Kerala.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2020 11:29:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-rape-accused-former-bishop-tests-positive/article32083914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY