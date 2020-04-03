Coronavirus | Rajya Sabha members’ oath taking put off

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has put on hold the oath taking by 37 newly elected members of the Upper House till the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Some of the 55 members elected last month include JD(U)’s Harivansh who serves as Deputy Chairman, NCP president Sharad Pawar, AIADMK’s Thambidurai, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, TMC’s Dinesh Trivedi and Congress’s Deependra Hooda. A new Member is not entitled to sit, participate and vote in the House or in a Committee until he has taken the oath.