Coronavirus | Rahul Gandhi has tested negative, says Priyanka

NEW DELHI

14 May 2021 02:41 IST

On May 10, Mr. Gandhi skipped the Congress Working Committee meeting citing health reasons.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had contracted the COVID-19 infection, tested negative a few days ago, said his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In an interactive session, AskPGV, on Instagram, Ms. Vadra was asked about Mr. Gandhi’s health. She said he tested negative a few days ago and was well but had post-COVID cough.

