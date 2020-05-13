Coronavirus | Punjab to compensate liquor contractors for losses incurred during the lockdown

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday approved changes to the excise policy and announced compensation to the liquor contractors for the losses incurred during the lockdown.

While ruling out extension in the contract of liquor vends beyond March 31, 2020, the Chief Minister announced that the State government would provide adjustments to the licencees for the losses incurred from March 23 to May 6.

The Chief Minister also constituted a three-member committee of senior officers to assess the actual loss resulting from the closure of vends.

The Cabinet had on May 11 authorised the Chief Minister to approve the changes.

An official statement said the Chief Minister has accepted the recommendation of the Excise department, on the advice of the Finance department, to maintain the period of contract of the vends till March 31, 2021. He has also approved the Finance department’s recommendation to provide proportionate adjustment of MGQ (the quantity that a retailer is bound to sell in one excise year) for the losses incurred in the nine days of lockdown in March, it added.

The Chief Minister has also set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) to consider levying a special Covid cess on sale of liquor, as has been done by certain States.

On the issue of home delivery of liquor, the Chief Minister has decided that the provisions of the existing excise policy would continue to be applicable, but, citing the Supreme Court’s observations in this regard, has left the option to the licensees. The State’s excise policy for 2020-21 was approved on January 31. However, implementation was stopped due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Impasse between Ministers, Chief Secretary continues

The impasse between the Ministers and Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh over the liquor policy continued even as the official was divested of the charge of Financial Commissioner (Taxation).

Jails Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday demanded a probe into the Excise department’s revenue losses in the past three years, a day after Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa had demanded a similar inquiry.

Mr. Bajwa in a tweet said “@capt_amarinder ji, the act of divesting the Chief Secretary of the Excise Dept points to a larger problem in the running of the department. I urge that you call for an enquiry into any conflict of interest by a Central investigating agency immediately.”